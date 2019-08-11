Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,407,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,958,000 after purchasing an additional 217,308 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,953,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 637,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 859,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,699. The company has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

