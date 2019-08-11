Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,902. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

