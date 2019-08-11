Mero Currency (MRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $994.00

Mero Currency (CURRENCY:MRO) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Mero Currency token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, Coinlim and VinDAX. Mero Currency has a market cap of $38,200.00 and $994.00 worth of Mero Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mero Currency has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mero Currency alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00264231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.01268760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Mero Currency Profile

Mero Currency’s total supply is 20,941,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,481,844 tokens. The official website for Mero Currency is www.merocurrency.com. Mero Currency’s official Twitter account is @merocurrency.

Mero Currency Token Trading

Mero Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, DDEX, VinDAX, Altilly and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mero Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mero Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mero Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.