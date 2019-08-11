Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 95,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

