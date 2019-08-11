Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 77.78%.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 95,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,894,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

