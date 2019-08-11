Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $281.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.