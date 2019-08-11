Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Buys 21,880 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 196.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 211,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

