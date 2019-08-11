Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Decreases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 916,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,030,000 after buying an additional 560,676 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,848,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,510,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 230,166 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,863,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 476,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $23,362,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock remained flat at $$9.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,897. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.