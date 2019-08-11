Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Raises Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,270,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $22,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $20,716,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $17,897,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

AX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 356,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

