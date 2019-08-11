Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 19,995 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.52% of Virtusa worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtusa by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 71,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Virtusa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $15,553,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $7,264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Virtusa by 266.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,077,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 707,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

