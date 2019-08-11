Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 630 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Sanmina accounts for 1.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.41% of Sanmina worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $703,532.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 239,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,889. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

