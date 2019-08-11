MetaHash (MHC) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $1.00 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,473,185,104 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,742,539 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

