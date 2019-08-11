MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We expect the company’s risk profile to continue to improve as EPRT grows its portfolio and enhances its portfolio diversification.”,” Nomura’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,536. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,007 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,621,000 after acquiring an additional 292,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 936,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

