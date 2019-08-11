MIB Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,051.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $728,299.00 and approximately $13,051.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00024880 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004049 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,942,671 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

