Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 134,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,060.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

