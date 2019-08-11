Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $508,291.00 and $1,176.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01287574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

