Mizuho Downgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Neutral

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,804,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,966. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $118,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

