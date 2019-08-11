Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $26.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. 519,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $74,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $151,705.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,933.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,833 shares of company stock worth $467,895. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Model N by 216.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7,886.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.