ModulTrade Achieves Market Cap of $114,050.00 (MTRC)

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One ModulTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ModulTrade has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. ModulTrade has a total market capitalization of $114,050.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModulTrade alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00261325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.01267135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ModulTrade Profile

ModulTrade launched on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,793,319 tokens. The official website for ModulTrade is modultrade.com. ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ModulTrade Token Trading

ModulTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModulTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModulTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModulTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModulTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.