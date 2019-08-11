Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GWG worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GWGH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 5,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73. GWG Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 23.36 and a current ratio of 23.36.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GWG Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GWG Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

