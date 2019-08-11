Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $119,226,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $226,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.14. 2,345,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

