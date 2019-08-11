Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,580,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 10,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

