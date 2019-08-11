Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,090,000 after purchasing an additional 846,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $10,537,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $5,545,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,579,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.97. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

