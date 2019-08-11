Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 61,158 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,158 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,470,000 after buying an additional 6,759,290 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,927,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,507.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,987,000 after buying an additional 4,884,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,292,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,573,072 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 866,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 11,882,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Cloudera to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

