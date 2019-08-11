Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $623,933.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,469. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.17. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

