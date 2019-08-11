Mooncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00773738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013476 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,905,491,763 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

