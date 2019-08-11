Morgan Stanley Increases Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target to $54.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SERV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE:SERV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,284. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $938,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,398.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,518,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after buying an additional 409,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 117.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 641,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 346,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at about $11,599,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

