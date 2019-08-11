Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.50. 10,799,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,575. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

