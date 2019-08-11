Mossland Market Capitalization Tops $6.05 Million (MOC)

Mossland (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Mossland has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $23,144.00 worth of Mossland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mossland has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mossland token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, GOPAX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mossland

Mossland is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Mossland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,921,501 tokens. The official message board for Mossland is moss.land/blog. Mossland’s official Twitter account is @TheMossland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mossland is moss.land.

Mossland Token Trading

Mossland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mossland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mossland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mossland using one of the exchanges listed above.

