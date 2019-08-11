Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MPAA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,287. The company has a market capitalization of $308.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 247,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

