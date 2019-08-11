Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.61. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,054,562 shares in the company, valued at $30,413,849,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,621 shares of company stock worth $50,148,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

