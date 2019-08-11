Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 650 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,511,000 after buying an additional 668,809 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,602,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.