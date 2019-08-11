Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 824,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 88,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

