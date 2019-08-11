Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €237.00 ($275.58) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €215.11 ($250.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

