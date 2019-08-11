MUSE Price Up 2.6% This Week (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002331 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 5,803.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010067 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE (MUSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

