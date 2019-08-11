Namecoin Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00006618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and BX Thailand. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $5,531.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,429.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.02943221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00815694 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018247 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, YoBit, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bittylicious and WEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.