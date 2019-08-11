NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading 5.8% Higher

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.55, 273,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 225,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,442.53% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

