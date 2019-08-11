Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $31.20. 184,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,710. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $559.60 million, a P/E ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.