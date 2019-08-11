Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. 4,853,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,843. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.