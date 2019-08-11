Narwhal Capital Management Buys 4,177 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,454,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,343,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $603,446,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $573,333,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. 4,942,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,733. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,094 shares of company stock valued at $69,122,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

