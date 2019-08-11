Narwhal Capital Management Buys 4,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.09. 10,581,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

