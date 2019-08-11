Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. 23,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,026. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

