Narwhal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 52,602,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

