Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 471,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

