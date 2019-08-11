Narwhal Capital Management Sells 306 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.54. 879,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,541. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $374.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.