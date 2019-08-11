Narwhal Capital Management Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of D traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

