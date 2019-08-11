Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,463. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66. Natera has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 409.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $132,287. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 87,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Natera by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 513,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200,550 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

