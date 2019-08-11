Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.82%.

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 22,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.71.

NATR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $152,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,650 shares of company stock worth $285,028. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

