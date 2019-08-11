NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,465. The company has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

