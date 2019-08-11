NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $238.02

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $246.04, but opened at $238.02. NetEase shares last traded at $241.18, with a volume of 43,642 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

